Leake Academy Sweeps Lamar School in Meridian

The Leake Academy basketball teams were on the road tonight at Lamar School in Meridian and both the Lady Rebels and Rebels came away with 15 point victories in their games. The Lady Rebels improved to 14-1 on their season winning their game with the Lady Raiders by 15 points, 55-40. The Rebels also won their game with the Lamar Raiders by 15 points, 65-50. The Rebels improve to 5-7 overall.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Friday evening at 6:00pm when the teams return to Joe F. Shepard gymnasium in Madden to host East Rankin Academy from Pelahatchie.