12:46am – Leake County Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at Lockwood Apartments in Walnut Grove.

11:06am – Leake County Deputies responded to a one car accident near Walnut Grove. No injuries were reported.

11:09am – Carthage Police responded to a 2 car accident on Hwy. 35 in front of First Financial Bank. No injuries were reported.

1:27pm – Leake County Deputies responded to St. Anne Road after calls of a power pole falling on a motor grader and a car.