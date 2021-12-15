Lolly Dude Comes Home To Hang with B-MO in the MO’rning! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Listeners this morning where in for a shock as former longtime morning show host, Lolly Dude, joined B-MO in the MO’rning after “Strait @ 8” sponsored by Chuck’s Paint & Body in Philadelphia! “It was so good having my former tag team partner on show with me this morning” said B-MO who opened the show by calling it “The Main Event” which was the name of the morning show under Lolly.

Dude was in town for last night’s Boswell Family Christmas Celebration and didn’t tell anyone he was coming, so you can imagine the look of shock on everyone’s face when he walked through the door! Dude, still freelancing for ESPN and FOX has been keeping busy while recovering from a bad case of Covid 19 which he believes he brought from Mexico.

“Brian has taken Kicks to a whole other level and 2022 is going to be an incredible year for him and Boswell Broadcasting!” said “The Dude”

Below is some audio from his appearance on B-MO in the MO’rning as he, Breck and B-Mo did the 8am hour before heading out to lunch.

B-MO, Dude and “Brother Breck” kick off the 8 o’clock hour with “Strait @ 8” sponsored by Chuck’s Paint and Body in Philadelphia