Meet Rosebud’s Beth Bryant: Kicks 96’s Weather Girl and Qualifier in the Month of Mom!

(Brian Montgomery) Now we like to keep things pretty simple on Mississippi’s MO’rning Show of the Year. (that’s 4 in a row by the way) We like to make sure you have the information you need to start your day; we give stuff away plus we love to make you laugh. Speaking of giving things away, when we do, we will always tell you how to register or how to win the prizes in the contest.

For most it’s listen for your chance to call in and win, or text us at 601-389-1967, if you’re Beth Bryant and half asleep and like to be early….you just do what you want! LOL What’s missing from that sentence is “do what you want and receiving BMO’s undivided attention, which nobody truly wants! (Ha-Ha-Ha) If you missed it, click the video below and don’t miss your chance to call in tomorrow for your last chance to qualify for our week one prize from Eddie and Penny at EJR Frames Produce and Things for the beautiful gift basket!

 

Meet Beth Bryant Kick 96’s New Weathergirl

