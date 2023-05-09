Multiple Burglaries and Aggravated Trafficking Arrests in Philadelphia

HomeLocalMultiple Burglaries and Aggravated Trafficking Arrests in Philadelphia

NATHAN COTTON, 26, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

CHLOE L FULTON, 19, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

TEVANTE T HOUSTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

LATESIA A KOGER, 42, of Brooksville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

D’MARIUS T LEE, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

CEDRIC D LOVE, 40, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $800.

TONY MCINTOSH, 48, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Detainer for Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $20,000, N/A.

 

NORMAN D MCKINNEY, 27, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, PPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

RONNIE PEARSON, 29, of Collinsville, Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $800.

 

SHANTE S PEDEN, 32, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEMARCIUS A SEALES, 44, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

DANIEL A THOMAS, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

MARCO THOMAS, 47, of Philadelphia, Larceny Trespass – Joyriding, PPD.  Bond $744.50.

 

REGINALD TRIPLETT, 24, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

