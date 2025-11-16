Big Deals!
Neshoba Co. Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase

by
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A man accused of driving on drugs while he sped away from Neshoba County deputies and the Highway Patrol Saturday morning, was arrested after he was forcibly stopped at the Neshoba/Lauderdale County line.

According to arrest records, Skylar Whatley, 30, faces charges of DUI first offense, reckless driving, felony pursuit, resisting arrest, plus several other violations from the chase.

Deputies began pursuing Whatley’s Toyota pickup near Tucker early Friday morning and the chase on Hwy. 19 got up to speeds of 100 mph, until spike strips were used to stop the truck at the county line.

Along the way one deputy observed Whatley throwing packages out of the truck, which he believed to contain drugs.

At one point Whatley also gave one of the deputies chasing him the finger.

Whatley was arrested without being injured and no police were hurt.

