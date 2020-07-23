Neshoba County football players named to watch list for Sports Illustrated All-American

Two local football players have been named finalists for the Sports Illustrated 2020 All-American team.

Philadelphia’s Kadarius Calloway and Neshoba Central’s Jarquez Hunter, along with 13 other finalists from Mississippi, were announced in an article on SI.com.

Calloway is listed as the sixth best player in the state, according to 247Sports. This week, he was named to The Clarion Ledger’s 2020 Dandy Dozen. He recently announced his commitment to Alabama.

Hunter leads the potent Neshoba Central rushing attack. He is considered to be the best running back in the state.

He has yet to announce where he’ll play college, but he has offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas State, Louisiana, and Louisiana Tech.