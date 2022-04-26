Neshoba Law Enforcement Responds to Burglar Alarms and Suspicious Vehicles

Monday, 4/25/22

8:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to check on a report of a passed-out subject in a vehicle parked on the side of Hwy. 19 S.

8:15 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Police were issued a BOLO for a white male missing from Newton County.

9:44 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm at a residence on Ingram Street.

10:25 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked in another burglar alarm at a residence on Mimosa Street.

2:39 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on Road 123.

2:53 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Road 1341.

6:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to watch for a white truck driving recklessly on warehouser street.