12:43 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to patrol a residence on County Road 101 for the report of someone outside the residence.

07:30 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out the report of a suspicious female baning on the door of a residence on County Road 1523.

11:55 a.m. – A Neshoba County Deputy was requested by the Silver Star Security office for a report of stolen money.

8:32 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked on the report of a possible prowler on County Road 369.