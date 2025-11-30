One Wreck After the Other in Leake County

CARTHAGE, Miss.–First responders in Leake County had their hands full with several wrecks that happened within just a few minutes of each other Saturday afternoon.

Car in a ditch in Edinburg

The first wreck was just before 4:30 p.m. when someone called 911 to report a car had run off in the ditch across from Dollar General on Hwy. 16 in Edinburg.

An ambulance was called with at least one person hurt in the Jetta that ended up in the ditch. A wrecker was called to pull the car out. Since the ditch was deep, a rollback was needed to get the car out.

A wreck in front of the gas company

The second wreck was in Carthage on Hwy. 35 north in front of Scott Petrolrum. That wreck involved two cars and was reported at 5:10 p.m.

An ambulance was also called for that wreck, with at least one person hurt.

Two wreckers were needed to clear the cars from the highway.

A wreck in front of the gas station

The next wreck was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in front of the Exxon on Hwy. 35 south. The road was reported parially blocked.

No ambulance was called, but two wreckers were needed to clear the cars off the road.

Another wreck in the county

Just as officers were arriving on the scene of the wreck at Exxon, county deputies were dispatched to a wreck on Mars Hill Rd. near Hwy. 25. That was at 5:35 p.m.

Someone was reported to have run off the road. Two people were in the car. Neither believed they needed an ambulance.

Once a deputy got to the scene, an ambulance was called. The road was shut down. A deputy radioed back and said the vehicle was off in a deep gully.

And yet another one

A two-car wreck with injuries was reported at 6:07 p.m. That was on Hwy. 16 west near Yellow Creek Rd.

The Highway Patrol was called to help since deputies were busy with the previous wreck on Mars Hill Rd.