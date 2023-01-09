Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff

A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff.

Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend.

“We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”

Friend has been a staple on coaching staffs over the past 15 years.

He heads to Mississippi State after serving two years as Auburn’s offensive line coach.

Prior to Auburn, Friend was on staff at Tennessee, Colorado State, and Georgia.

Friend is a graduate of Neshoba Central High School, where he was a Parade Magazine All-American in his senior season.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Mississippi State family,” Friend said. “I want to thank Coach Arnett for this incredible opportunity. The state of Mississippi is home for me, and the talent it produces is second to none. I can’t wait to develop relationships with our players and get right to work.”