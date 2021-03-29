Remembering Joe Diffie

B-MO in the MO’rning – It’s hard to imagine but it was a year ago today that we lost Joe Diffie. Diffie charted 35 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, five of which peaked at number one. He also co-wrote singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Jo Dee Messina, and recorded with Mary Chapin Carpenter, George Jones, and Marty Stuart. Coming up though out the show today, B-MO will be playing some of Joe’s biggest hits as B-MO in the MO’rning and Kicks 967 remember Joe Diffie! #BMOintheMOrning #JoeDiffie #RIPJoeDiffie #Kicks967