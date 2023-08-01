Skimmer Scam Targets EBT Recipients

Card skimmers are being used to steal welfare benefits in Mississippi. The Department of Human Services says people using their EBT cards at grocery stores have fallen victim to a scam where thieves use skimming devices to steal the SNAP benefits. Skimmers are nothing new in Mississippi. They’ve been used in the past at gas pumps and ATMs to steal credit card and bank account information. DHS is asking SNAP recipients who believe their benefits have been stolen to contact the Mississippi EBT cardholder service center (1-866-512-5087) to request a new PIN and then to report the incident to the department’s Office of Inspector General (1-800-299-6905).

SNAP participants are encouraged to take the following actions that may help prevent card skimming: