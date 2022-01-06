The New “GUY” in Town Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – There’s a new guy in the Boswell Media family and when we say “guy”, we mean “Guy” as local award winning photographer Rick Guy! Rick joined B-MO in the MO’rning to discuss his transition from a journalism and broadcasting background in college, to becoming a photographer. Rick enjoyed being outside more than being in a studio and began shooting local high school sports after a friend of his introduced him to it. His work quickly captured the eye and the attention of local school newspaper and yearbook and the rest is history.

His passion for photography has won him several state awards from Mississippi Press Association, Photo of the year award, AP awards, several national magazine and the cover of People Magazine for the Luke Woodham shooting in Pearl Mississippi. His photos have appeared on Fox News, various news outlets and webpages. Rick will cover primarily Neshoba county news. along with lending that incredible eye for photos which we all know are worth a thousand words in themselves. Boswell Media is excited to welcome and honored to introduce “the NEW GUY”, Rick Guy to the team!

B-MO and Rick discuss how Rick began his career and the transition from the studio to the dark room

B-MO and Rick discuss some of the awards Rick has received over his career