Town of Newton now owns closed hospital

A Mississippi city hopes to attract a new health care provider to a closed hospital building that it now owns.

WTOK-TV reports that Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s office transferred the former Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton to the city of Newton last week.

The state took possession of the building after its former owners failed to pay property taxes.

The hospital closed in 2015 after the federal government revoked the hospital’s critical access designation, which provides higher payments for services.

Newton Mayor Murray Weems and others are discussing planning for some sort of new health care use. (AP)