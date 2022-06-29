Two Lady Rockets earn All-State honors

Two members of the Neshoba Central Lady Rocket softball team have earned All-State honors.
The Clarion Ledger named Junior Tenly Grisham and freshman Lanayah Henry to the All-State team.
The duo helped lead the Lady Rockets to a 30-3 record and their 9th straight 5A State Championship.
Neshoba Central is one of three teams to place multiple players on the All-State squad.
Kosciusko had three players named to the team, while Petal also had two players earn honors.
The complete list of All-State players can be seen HERE.