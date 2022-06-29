Two Lady Rockets earn All-State honors

Two members of the Neshoba Central Lady Rocket softball team have earned All-State honors.

The Clarion Ledger named Junior Tenly Grisham and freshman Lanayah Henry to the All-State team.

The duo helped lead the Lady Rockets to a 30-3 record and their 9th straight 5A State Championship.

Neshoba Central is one of three teams to place multiple players on the All-State squad.

Kosciusko had three players named to the team, while Petal also had two players earn honors.

The complete list of All-State players can be seen HERE.