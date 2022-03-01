Two police Pursuits and a Structure Fire in Neshoba county Monday

7:47 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies and Philadelphia Police responded to a reported kidnapping of a child from Union. The call resulted in a chase of a black Camry after the child was reported safe. The subject was taken into custody at 8:03.

9:01 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies and Fire responded to a structure fire on County Road 43.

10:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies took part in a chase of a Black Nissan toward Lauderdale County.

5:15 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on County Road 505.

6:15 p.m. – Police respond to a report of shots fired at Pendleton Square. It was children popping balloons.

7:24 p.m. – Philadelphia Police respond to a report of shots fired on Lewis Ave. N.