UPDATED – Several Disturbance Reports in Leake

Wednesday March 9th, 2022

2:03 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of Dirt Cheap on Highway 16 when they received a call reporting a hit & run.

*UPDATED*

3:12 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a crash on Highway 35 North near Highway 25. A school bus and an 18-wheeler collided there. No children were on the bus and no one was injured in the crash.

5:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Parkway Road near the Sebastopol area.

9:44 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Highway 487 West near the Standing Pine area when they received reports of a disturbance in progress.