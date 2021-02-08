Weekend Emergency Dispatches

Saturday, February 6

9:52am – Carthage Police responded to a 2 vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. No injuries were reported.

10:03am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of reckless driver on Hwy. 16 East.

11:23am – Leake County Deputies responded to a home on Dominion Road after calls of someone trespassing on the property.

1:07pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a call of destruction of property on Curvy Road.

1:08pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a call of attempted breaking and entering on Griffin Trail.

1:17pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a 2 vehicle accident on Hwy. 16. No injuries were reported.

2:24pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a home on Coosa Road due to a domestic dispute.

2:48pm – Carthage Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Carthage Inn.

7:57pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a reckless driver in an SUV on Hwy. 25 South.

8:39pm – Leake County Deputies responded to multiple calls of a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 25 North.

10:42pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a 1 car accident on Hwy. 13 North. No injuries were reported.