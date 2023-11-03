Woman Gets Prison for MBCI Reservation Stabbing

FROM THE U-S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN JACKSON:

A Bogue Chitto woman was sentenced to 67 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter involving the stabbing of a man in the Bogue Chitto Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas, 27, of Bogue Chitto, initiated an argument with the victim at a tribal home in the Bogue Chitto Community which resulted in an altercation between Thomas and the victim. Thomas armed herself with a knife and stabbed the unarmed victim causing the victim’s death.

A federal grand jury indicted Thomas for Second Degree Murder. Thomas entered a plea of guilty to the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter. As stated in court, Thomas admitted to using a knife to stab the victim following a verbal argument and a brief physical altercation.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.