Attala County Farmer’s Market Extravaganza Day Is This Saturday

The Attala County Farmer’s Market Extravaganza Day is Saturday. And you are invited to come out and celebrate their 10th anniversary in a big way. There will be a variety of local fair including great music, and vendors supplying fresh produce, art, t-shirts, jewelry, honey, fresh meats, pastry, fresh fruits, canned goods and of course the BBQ. Senior food and WIC Vouchers will be accepted too. The event is this Saturday from 8am to 3pm. CDC guidelines and safety measures will be implemented. For a list of some of the exciting things to expect, see below. For more information, call 662-739-3554.

Veggies : including peas, butterbeans, green beans, tomatoes, okra, peppers, squash, and Watermelons, more.

Honey Hill Farms : local honey

Food : Smoke and Roll will have Smoked Chicken, Catfish, coleslaw, Veggie Plates, fresh green beans, & coleslaw from fresh cabbage.

Food : Janelle’s Plate Lunch: Baked chicken, fresh peas, cornbread, and mac and cheese.

Happy Times Concession : Snow Cones, nachos, hot dogs, and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Fancy Tees and Dees: Sweet treats like Caramel apples. Rice crispy treats . Etc.

. Etc. Whitney’s Healthy Corner

Paparazzi Jewelry

Griffin’s Garden: Fresh cut flowers and floral arrangements.

Unique Designs: shirts, hats, cups, and assorted apparel.

Emmi’s Embroidery : embroidered items of all sorts.

Special Notes: