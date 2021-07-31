Dangerous Heat Conditions Possible Through Sunday

A heat advisory has been extended throughout our region. The National Weather Service of Jackson has extended it until tomorrow evening around 7pm. Heat index values could rise up to 110 degrees. The possibility of heat stress which cause illness to occur. Rain is also a possibility tomorrow in the afternoon from 2 pm.

Precautionary Tips for Today

**Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

**** Tips provided by the National Weather Service.