David And The Giants Coming To Carthage

David and The Giants are coming to Carthage. Joe Burgess announced that David and the Giants will be in concert Friday, August 20th, in Carthage at 7:30pm. The event will be held at the Old Elementary School. David and The Giants include band members Clayborn Huff, Rayborn Huff, David W. Huff, and Keith Thibodeaux who played little Ricky on the I Love Lucy Show. Admission is free, but offerings will be accepted to offset costs, according to Burgess. For information call Joe Burgess at 601-562-0180.

Location: Old Elementary School

504 N. Van Buren St. Carthage, MS

When: Friday, August 20th

Time: 7:30 pm