Deadly Shooting at Party In Winston County

A sheriff says one man was killed and another was wounded after shots were fired at a large party in Mississippi. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told WCBI-TV about 200 people were at the gathering late Saturday and early Sunday in Louisville. Someone had rented out a club for a birthday party. Pugh says shots were fired inside the club. After people started fleeing, more shots were fired in the parking lot. Pugh says the two men who were shot were taken to a local hospital in private vehicles. One died at the hospital. The other was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Pugh says many at the party had come from neighboring Oktibbeha County. (AP)