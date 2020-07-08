Home » Local » Free Covid Testing In Louisville This Saturday

Free Covid Testing In Louisville This Saturday

Posted on

FREE Covid testing will be available this Saturday in Louisville. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 at the Louisville Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200.

As of today, there are 280 positive Covid-19 cases in Winston County and 8 deaths overall. Statewide numbers  spiked again with an additional 957 new cases reported as of 6pm yesterday.

