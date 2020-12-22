Louisville – BOLO Alert for Stolen White 2001 F-250

Louisville Police Department has released a BOLO Alert for a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, December 17th, a black extended cab pickup (possibly a F-250) entered the west parking lot at Taylor’s Machine Works Main Plant in Louisville. Moments later, an employee’s 2001 Ford F-250 (white w/tan rocker panels) with car tag number 5RR 3659, was stolen and driven off the lot. The suspected black pickup followed soon after.” If you have seen either of these vehicles or have any knowledge of this incident, please contact the Louisville Police Department at (662) 773-3511