Rent and Utility Money Assistance Deadline Approaching

Rent and utility money is still available. Approximately $25 million can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th, according to state officials. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020.

All counties in Mississippi are eligible, so if you need help, it could be there for you. For more information about eligibility, including necessary documentation requirements, see RAMP Portal (ms-rampera.com)

or call 601-533-8401