Update – We Love Her and Want Her Home In Whatever Condition She May Be In – Says Heather McCool’s Family

“We Love Her and want her home in whatever condition she may be in,” says Jennie Sullivan, the Mother of Heather McCool. “Her kids and us need closure.” Heather has not been in touch with them since December 6th. Jamie Breazeale, the grandmother to Heather’s two oldest children, told us, “her children keep asking for their mom, wanting to find her and bring her back home. They love and miss her very much. Her son wants her to go fishing with him. That is what they did all the time. ”

Heather is 30 years old with Auburn Hair, is 5’5″ and weighs 140 lbs. Her family is pleading if anyone has any information, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or anonymously at 662-773-9999. There is a $10,000 reward involved.