Chef Zechariah Lloyd Announces Menu for Steve Azar Concert

An evening with Steve Azar and Chef Zechariah Lloyd, 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be December 1st at The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko. Chef Zech just announced this incredible menu:

Beer brined filet mignon with bacon and garlic, Soubise over Yukon Mash, Roasted Delocatta Agrodolce Salad, Buerre Blanc Broccolini, Grilled Bread, and Chocolate Tart.

Chef Zech will also feature a Steve Azar inspired cocktail. Enjoy this special holiday edition of the Mockingbird Music Series by buying your tickets hereMockingbird Music Series -Kosciusko, MS featuring Steve Azar Tickets, Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite