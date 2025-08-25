Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Big Deals!
Kicks Picks

Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and take home a gift certificate from The Junction. Our grand prize winner will receive a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week for your chance to win the GRAND PRIZE!

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 22nd season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from The Junction, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday each week.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

