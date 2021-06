Felony Child Abuse and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests in Leake and Attala

DEVIN D BRAY, 27, of Steens, Careless Driving, No License, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $1,000.

MICHAEL W BURGER, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

SUNSHINE M BURGER, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.

LEONARD CARTER, 58, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Refusal to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

CLEVELAND CHESSER, 67, of Canton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

CORTEZ DAY, 28, of Pickens, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

KEITH M EARNEST, 33, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated Assault on Police in Line of Duty, LCSO. Bond $50,000.

WILLIE ESTES, 36, Carthage, Felony DUI, No License, CPD. Bond $5,000, $418.

KEWANCE A FAIR, 19, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $100,000.

BRIANA S FELLS, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478.

SUNNY D JENKINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BENJAMIN JOHNSON, 21, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

BRIAUNNA JONES, 28, of Walnut Grove, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Possession of Marijuana, WGPD. Bond $40,000, $10,000.