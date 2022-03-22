Marty Stewart announces The World of Marty Stewart exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson

Musician and Neshoba native Marty Stewart, supported by a group of Museum officials, sponsors, and politicians, including former Governor Phil Bryant, announced The World of Marty Stewart exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums during a press conference at the museums Monday in Jackson.

The exhibit, which will feature items like the two examples on display today, an outfit that was worn by Porter Wagoner during his performances in the 80’s (left) and one of Stewart’s own from the 2000’s, will go on display at the museum from May 7 through December 31.

Tickets and exhibit information can be found at the museum website: mdah.ms.gov.