The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Election Committee will hold a mock tribal election Tuesday, June 14 in all tribal communities in order to help voters practice with electronic voting machines the TEC is considering for future tribal elections.
Instead of voting for candidates, the mock election will ask voter opinions on possible MBCI Tribal Constitution amendment items. Results won’t be binding but will be used to gather voters’ thoughts on the amendments.
The TEC encourages all voters to participate. For questions, call the TEC at (601) 650-7475.