Pearl River Resort Celebrates its 28th Anniversary This Weekend

Saturday through Sunday, Geyser Falls Water Park will celebrate 20 years of family fun this holiday weekend.

The rock band Poison is in concert at 8 pm on Sunday in the Silver Star Convention Center, and the Pearl River Resort’s fireworks show is scheduled for 9 pm on Monday, July 4th.

A limited number of $20 tickets will be offered with $2 of each ticket sold benefiting the Meridian, MS Hamasa Shriners. This is the third year that Geyser Falls has partnered with the Shriners to raise awareness and money to help in their mission.

