Big Deals!
HomeAttalaPhiladelphia native HARDY to perform on SEC Nation in Starkville this weekend

Philadelphia native HARDY to perform on SEC Nation in Starkville this weekend

by
SHARE NOW
Philadelphia native HARDY to perform on SEC Nation in Starkville this weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Philadelphia’s own country-rock star HARDY is set to perform live on the SEC Nation show this Saturday, Nov. 9, from Mississippi State University in Starkville. The SEC Network announced the performance earlier this week on social media.

HARDY — born Michael Hardy in Philadelphia — is known for his chart-topping hits like “Truck Bed,” “Wait in the Truck” (featuring Lainey Wilson), and “One Beer.” Before launching his own career, he made his mark in Nashville as a songwriter, penning hits for artists such as Florida Georgia Line (“Simple”), Morgan Wallen (“Up Down”), and Blake Shelton (“God’s Country”).

The Starkville appearance will bring the Mississippi native back to his home state for the live SEC Nation broadcast, which airs Saturday morning ahead of the day’s college football action.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Daylight Saving Time Ends – fall back this weekend

The Hunt for Winners Continues as Rusty May of Philadelphia Wins Big with Vaiden Farm Supply! (audio)

Domestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Sounds of Philadelphia Make a Wish (Audio)

Chris Stapleton to perform at historic Ellis Theater

Philadelphia Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for burglary on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf