Philadelphia native HARDY to perform on SEC Nation in Starkville this weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Philadelphia’s own country-rock star HARDY is set to perform live on the SEC Nation show this Saturday, Nov. 9, from Mississippi State University in Starkville. The SEC Network announced the performance earlier this week on social media.

HARDY — born Michael Hardy in Philadelphia — is known for his chart-topping hits like “Truck Bed,” “Wait in the Truck” (featuring Lainey Wilson), and “One Beer.” Before launching his own career, he made his mark in Nashville as a songwriter, penning hits for artists such as Florida Georgia Line (“Simple”), Morgan Wallen (“Up Down”), and Blake Shelton (“God’s Country”).

The Starkville appearance will bring the Mississippi native back to his home state for the live SEC Nation broadcast, which airs Saturday morning ahead of the day’s college football action.