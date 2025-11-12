Country Music Legend Mac McAnally Set to Perform at The Ellis Theater in April 2026

Philadelphia, Miss. — The Ellis Theater has announced that country music icon, and Mississippi native, Mac McAnally will take the stage April 24, 2026, for a special live performance.

A 10-time CMA Musician of the Year and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, and Alabama Music Hall of Fame, McAnally has long been recognized as one of the most respected figures in country and Americana music.

Known for his masterful guitar work, soulful songwriting, and decades of collaborations with some of the genre’s biggest names, McAnally continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.