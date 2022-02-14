The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo Daily Line Up Monday Feb 14th

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Dixie Nationals are in full swing with a concert lineup that has all the excitement of the rodeo itself. Check back daily as we’ll give you a rundown on everything that’s happening today, plus register to win Neal McCoy for his show on Thursday, February 17th, plus tickets for the Bellamy Brothers on Saturday, February 19th.

Register now by texting the word “RODEO” to the Kicks 96 Country Club Hotline at 601-389-1967 and we’ll announce our daily winners right after “Strait at 8”. This year’s tickets are brought to you by Chuck’s Paint & Body Shop, also the proud sponsor of “Strait at 8” which comes your way weekday mornings at 8 o’clock.

Daily Activities for Monday, February 14th:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14

7:00 a.m. – Open Miniature Hereford Show – Coliseum (Ring 1)

7:30 a.m. – Open Brangus Show – Coliseum (Ring 2)

9:00 a.m. – Open Barrow Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

15 minutes after Open Barrow Show – Open Swine Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service – Sales Arena/Barn 12

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by the Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum