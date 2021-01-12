BMO in the MO’rning – On Tap For Today

Well after surviving yesterday’s snow storm, BMO in the MO’rning gets back to normal with our “Texts & Tones” topic of the day which is “What is something you purchased without telling your significant other at the time?” That on the heels of BMO’s $300 Graceland Sift Shop Shopping Spree incident, Chris Davis and “Brother Breck” stop by, plus we got all this:

After President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, the social network’s stock dropped 6.4% yesterday, dropping $5 billion in market value.

Other tech stocks also saw significant drops yesterday. Facebook, which has suspended Trump, was down 4%. Apple, Amazon, and Google’s parent company Alphabet, which have moved against social media site Parler due to its connections to the Capitol riot, were down more than 2%.

On Twitter, Trump had over 88 million followers, making him one of the top 6 users. Rush Limbaugh, who decided to shut down his Twitter page, also had 88 million followers.

