BMO's NEWS'eum – On this date in 1998, "How Do I Live," written by Diane Warren and performed by Trisha Yearwood in the movie Con Air, received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Originally recorded by LeAnn Rimes in 1997, her version of "How Do I Live" spent 34 weeks on the UK singles chart, ending up as the 6th best selling UK single of 1998.