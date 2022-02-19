Leake Academy Rebel Round Up (Audio)

The Leake Academy Rebels move on to defend their first 4A MAIS State Championship and possibly win their first 5A State Championship tomorrow on Kicks 96 beginning at 2 pm. The Rebels will now face Bowling Green (Louisiana) as the “Lady Buccaneers” defeated Copiah 37-31. Copiah surprised everyone with their huge upset on Wednesday night as they defeated Pillow and knocked them out of not only the state tournament, but the overall tournament as well.

The Lady Buccaneers come in as the #2 seed in the South with the Lady Rebels the #2 team in the North and this match up plans to be a war.

Be sure to catch sure to catch the championship game tomorrow afternoon with a 2:15 tip off and pregame show beginning 10 minutes prior, on Mississippi’s Superstar Country, Kicks 96!

Catch the Rebel Round up below as Phillip Palmertree recaps the action from Brookhaven and a special post-game interview with Rebel Head Coach Amanda Hatch!

Also listen for a special happy birthday message for senior Chandler Parks. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Chandler from your friends and fans here at Boswell Media Sports.!

Wendy’s Post Game Report

Coach Hatch recaps the game and player performances