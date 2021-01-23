Leake Academy Splits games with Lamar Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams played host to Lamar Academy tonight at Joe Shepard Gymnasium in Madden. The Lady Rebels picked up another win defeating the Lady Raiders by 28 points. The Lady Rebels maintained a lead throughout the game, leading by 30 points at halftime, 47-17 which allowed most of the second half to be played with a running clock and gave playing time for other members of the team. The Lady Rebels won the game by the final score of 55-27. Miriam Prince with 19 points in the game was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels would lead the contest throughout the first half of the game, up by 6 points at the end of the opening quarter and going into halftime up by 7 points, 32-25. The Raiders would come come fighting back in the second half the game, tying the Rebels at the end of the 3rd quarter, 49-49 and then manage to pull away in the final quarter winning by 4 points, 70-66. Clay Kemp with 27 points in the game was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next broadcast and video stream of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Friday night at 6:00pm when Hillcrest Academy travels to Madden to play the Rebels.