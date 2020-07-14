Additional Leake County Office Restrictions Announced

Additional Leake County office restrictions have been announced. According to County Administrator Corey Wooten the following guidelines are being implemented as a preemptive measure in response to the recent increase of Covid 19 cases in the community.

1)”The lobby of the Tax Assessor/Collectors office is closed, for at least the next 2 weeks. That office has gone back to drive thru only. Any address changes need to be done through the drive thru at the Tax Office. Patrons can pick up the forms, fill them out and bring them back, either through the drive thru, or leave them in the drop box.”

2) “Anyone establishing a new address needs to contact Leake Communications at 601-267-5757. No in person contact is allowed, only email, fax, and the like. No one is allowed in the 911/Communications building, unless they are an employee of that building, NO EXCEPTIONS.”

3)”Masks are highly/strongly encouraged and recommended at all other offices, including the offices on the first floor of the courthouse.”

Kicks 96 will continue to provide updates of any additional changes.