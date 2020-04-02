Agricultural Commissioner Encourages Home Gardening

Local) Now is the time to plant a garden. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has developed an information sheet with gardening tips and a resource list to assist with getting started. “Growing a garden isn’t difficult. The hardest part is selecting what you would like to plant,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Many are spending more time at home and children are learning from home. I want to encourage everyone to plant a home garden.” For more info – mdac.ms.gov/COVID19 and GenuineMS.