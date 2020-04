The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting new cases in Attala, Leake, and Winston Counties. Attala County is reporting 14 cases overall and Leake County is reporting 7 cases overall and Winston County has 11 cases. Neshoba County is reporting 5 cases. 28 long term facility cases reported overall. 181 new cases are confirmed this morning with 1358 cases overall statewide. 3 additional deaths are confirmed with 29 overall.