The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting a new case in Neshoba County today with a total of 13 reporting. Attala and Leake continue to report 15 cases. Winston is now reporting 16 cases this morning as opposed to 17 yesterday (pending clarification****). 41 long term facility cases are reported. 88 new cases are confirmed this morning. 2,003 cases are reported overall statewide. 8 additional deaths are confirmed with 67 deaths overall. more details to follow. ****