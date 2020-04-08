At Least 2 People In Carthage Have Tested Covid-19 Positive

At least 2 people living in Carthage, Mississippi have tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement came from Mayor Mary Ann Vivians during a Facebook Live event Tuesday night. She went on to emphasize the importance of wearing facemasks and gloves in public and being deliberate about hand washing and sanitation. “The virus is in the air. We are asking people in restaurants to wear masks and gloves. Wear a mask and gloves when you go out. We are in a crisis.” says Mayor Vivians. She went on to say “we have 15 people who have tested positive in the county. If you think you might have the virus, get tested. I want people to be safe. I am praying for all of you.”