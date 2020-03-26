Breaking: Boil Water Alert Issued in Carthage

Public Service Announcement

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians, Carthage

***ATTENTION***

Carthage Businesses and Residents that experience loss of water pressure Wednesday, March 25,2020 due to a water main break will be under a Boiled Water Notice until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due to a broken water line. Any system that has lost pressure is considered to be contaminated until test of the water proves otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored to the affected area, water system officials will being collecting water samples for testing. When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.

Stayed tuned to Kicks96 and kicks96news.com for updates.