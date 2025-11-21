Carthage Police warn of AT&T Impersonation scam after two identity theft Reports

Carthage Police are warning residents about a phone scam after receiving two recent reports of identity theft.

According to Investigator Michael Harper, both victims were contacted by someone claiming to be with AT&T — one through a phone call and the other by text message. In both cases, the suspect appeared to have knowledge of the victims’ personal information and details about their AT&T accounts, which made the messages seem legitimate.

The victims were asked to provide additional information regarding their phone service. After doing so, their phones were compromised and they lost service.

Police say the incidents appear to be part of an ongoing scam targeting cell phone customers by posing as service providers.

Residents are urged to never give out personal or account information over the phone or through text messages, regardless of how convincing the caller or sender may appear.

Anyone who receives similar messages is advised to contact their phone provider directly using the official number listed on the company’s website or billing statement.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or affected by the scam is encouraged to report it to the Carthage Police Department.