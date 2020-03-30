Carthage Fire Chief Robin Jones Will Be Greatly Missed

Carthage Fire Chief Robin Jones passed away this morning following a twelve hour emergency aortic surgery. He had worked in Leake County for over 40 years. Serving many years in the Carthage Fire Department, he was loved and respected by so many. Tommy Malone, Director of Leake County EMA said “Robin Jones was one of the best people I’ve ever known. He served the people. It didn’t matter who you were. It was such an honor to be able to work with him. He will be so greatly missed by the first responder family.” Municipal Clerk Penny Spears said “He was a super, super nice guy. He was a great fire chief and cared about everyone in the fire department deeply. He worked side by side with them. We were all very close friends, not just co workers. He is going to be extremely missed.” “He had such a sweet, sweet heart. He was so loved,” said Annette Malone. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jones Family and The Carthage Fire Department Family. We ask for continued prayers for his family and the Carthage Fire Department. Chief Jones will truly be missed,” said Mayor Mary Ann Vivians. Arrangements are still being finalized.