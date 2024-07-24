Carthage Man Sentenced for Dealing Meth in Red Water

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A nearly 11-year federal prison sentence was dealt to Roby Lee Jackson, Jr., 32, of Carthage, this week for dealing drugs on the Choctaw Reservation at Red Water.

Jackson pleaded guilty in April to that crime, along with having a firearm during drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said Jackson was caught with five grams of meth on the reservation in September 2023. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the DEA.